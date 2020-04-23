Officials confirm first Covid-19 deaths for Glynn & Camden Counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday the Coastal Health District confirmed 2 COVID-19 deaths in Glynn & Camden Counties.

The Coastal Health District says these are the first COVID-19 related deaths in both counties.

Officials say a 76-year-old man from Glynn County and a 45-year old man from Camden County both succumbed from complications of the illness.

The Coastal Health District says more than 840 people have died in Georgia from COVID-19 and more than 21,000 people have tested positive for the illness.

Officials say Georgians should continue to practice social distancing as much as possible.

Avoid unnecessary contact with people outside your household, wash your hands often, and isolate yourself from others if you become sick.