Officials: ‘All clear’ after bomb threat at Fort Stewart-Hunter AAF childcare building

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials have given the “all clear” after a childcare building on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Early Monday afternoon, the military base posted online urging people to avoid the area of Child Development Center 1, or Building 148, due to an “ongoing incident.”

Officials say military law enforcement and the Savannah Police Department responded immediately to the building, located near Leonard Neal Street and Haley Drive.

The building was evacuated due to the threat around 1:30 p.m. and was cleared by 2 p.m.

Officials say the Child Development Center will remain closed for the rest of the day.

“Hunter Army Airfield and Fort Stewart place the highest priority on protecting our Service Members and their Families,” a spokesperson for the base stated. “This incident has been resolved and no increased threat exists to Hunter Army Airfield or Fort Stewart.”

The base provides childcare and youth services for a variety of ages, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.