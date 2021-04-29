Officers placed on leave as SPD investigates video circulating of apparent hanging

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three members of the Savannah Police Department have been placed on administrative leave as officials investigate a video circulating among officers of what appears to look like a man hanging himself.

This comes weeks after the death of William Harvey’s death. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 60-year-old died of suicide by hanging in custody at Savannah Police headquarters.

The video appears to have been sent by one Savannah Police officer to other officers in a group text message. The officer asks if it’s too early to send the video to one of the officers who apparently found Harvey unresponsive in a police interrogation room.

Rev. Leonard Small tells WSAV he was contacted about the video by the mother of the officer who found Harvey. Small filed a formal complaint with SPD and is calling for every officer involved in the group message to be fired immediately.

“We don’t know whether it was a joke, a warning, or a threat, but whatever it was, we want everybody involved to be fired,” Smalls said.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter says two officers and one corporal were placed on administrative leave as SPD’s internal investigation continues.

“We take things like that very serious. There is no cover-up. There is nobody trying to not investigate this,” Minter said. “The day that I was made aware of it is the same day that we began our internal investigation.”

This story is developing. Watch WSAV News 3 at 5 and 6 p.m. for the latest.