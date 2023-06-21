SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After nearly two million dollars in renovations – the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE) has a new home. The 7,400-square-foot building was gutted and fully renovated with new lights, community rooms, office spaces and more.

Director John Bush said moving from city hall to Midtown puts them closer to the communities they help every day.

“We want to do is have a comfortable feel that invited the community in here to be part of what we’re trying to do because this is not a ONSE’s office, it’s a all of whole of community approach to de-escalation of violence in our community,” Bush said.

During the summer, crime rises, which makes their job even more important to the community. Bush said they try to keep teenagers busy at night, statistically when they’re most likely to get into trouble.

“We are the central point for a lot of the activities that were taking place on the negative side of our city. So identifying the hot spots that we had to go to,” Bush said. “The investment was made into the building so that we could actually get into the neighborhoods where we needed to be and actually do the work that needs to be done.”

One of ONSE’s programs is called the summer night lights. It happens on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, inviting kids to play basketball, create art and play other games, too.

“Not even just during the summer, but during the year,” said Tamara Williams, a Savannah mother. “They really kind of always need to be busy or have things to do.”

“It will be a good idea. You know, there’s not really a lot right now for kids to do,” Egypt Kelley, a mother of two said. “So it would definitely have something to do for the summertime.”

Also, ONSE said it plans to work closely with the Savannah Impact Program, which aims to transition people from prison back into society.