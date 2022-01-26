Off-duty Chatham County police officer saves potential overdose victim

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has a second chance at life all thanks to a Chatham County police officer on the way to work.

According to Facebook post by the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), Officer Shawn Stapleton was driving to report to work Tuesday afternoon when his patrol car was almost hit by a vehicle that rolled out of a parking lot and into the street.

The car coasted into a grassy median which caused Stapleton to pull over and investigate. Upon approaching, the officer saw a male driver who appeared to be asleep but was sweating profusely and taking shallow breaths. He then observed a syringe beside the man.

Officer Stapleton sprang into action and called for help for a possible overdose. He banged on the car window in an effort to wake the driver, but all of the doors were locked. Stapleton had no choice but to break the car window to reach the driver.

The driver did not awaken, so Stapleton hurriedly retrieved NARCAN, a medication used to treat emergency overdoses, from his patrol car and administered it to the victim to try and counteract a possible overdose in progress. He administered sternum rubs and continued to talk to the driver until he regained consciousness.

When EMS arrived, Stapleton had the driver awake and standing outside the vehicle so he could receive additional medical attention.

Officials say without the officer’s quick response, the outcome could have been tragically different.

Stapleton wasn’t wearing a body camera during the encounter. CCPD said per department policy, body cams are not to be taken home.