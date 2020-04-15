Off duty Burton firefighters assist in Hampton disaster relief

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – According to the Burton Fire District (BFD), Burton firefighters plan to travel to Hampton to assist with disaster relief.

BFD says BFD Deputy Chief Tom Webb has officially deployed to Hampton to help coordinate state resources as a Task Force Leader. Webb will be joined by several off duty Burton firefighters to help Hampton citizens start to recover.

The BFD says Monday’s tornado struck a close cord to the district.

photo: Burton Fire

The BFD says a handful of Burton firefighters live in the Hampton area and five Burton firefighters also volunteer with the Hampton Fire Department.

Tuesday a group of off duty Burton firefighters spent the day in Hampton going door to door asking what people needed.

Firefighters assisted in everything from harvesting usable lumber, to cutting away trees and removing debris, to helping find personal items.

Burton firefighters were able to locate an elderly woman’s purse and medication in the rubble of her mobile home.

photo: Burton Fire

Officials ask people who are wishing to donate items bring them to the Hampton County Recreational Center.

The local Red Cross is also assisting families, and those wishing to make a monetary donation can call 1-800-Red-Cross.