October is National Cyber Security Month, experts say change your passwords and more

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month and if you think you could never be a target, you are probably wrong. The hackers are out in droves.

“This has now become an industry, it’s no longer just a bunch of people sitting in a basement somewhere and hacking in from some third-world country,” said Ed Peters, a cyber security expert, and chief innovation officer at Panzura.

“This now a full supply chain based industry with access brokers who will see lists of accounts they found access to and got passwords for that others can buy on the dark web,” he said.

While many of us have heard of the recent hacks of large institutions, including hospitals, where ransom demands are made, Peters says crooks still go after average people.

“Actually, they find that individuals are probably less sophisticated in this and therefore easier to attack,” said Peters. “These attacks are going on at all levels right now, and 75 percent of the scams occur through email, and they tell you that there’s something wrong with one of your accounts or there’s a business transaction issue and get you to click on an attachment.”

If you click on that strange attachment, it can help a hacker infiltrate your computer and capture passwords to things like your bank account.

Peters estimates “less than 10 percent” of consumers are prepared for cyber threats.

He says we use technology for convenience and sometimes don’t want the inconvenience of doing things like changing passwords or figuring out to use a password manager system (which he recommends) or making sure we don’t use the same passwords for a number of accounts.

“Install hard passwords, rather than just using something you can easily remember, and don’t use the same passwords for multiple accounts,” Peters said. “The hackers call that ‘credential stuffing’ and once they find one password, they’ll try that on a number of your account and see which one works.”

If hackers do get a password that you use for several accounts, they may get your money, too. Peters reminds all of us that if you get some kind of message about how urgent it is to respond, be cautious.

“When you hear that something has to be done right away (which is normally sending someone you don’t know money) just stop and look at it again,” Peters said. “And if an email says call a number, don’t call that number. Look up the number on your bank card, for example, and talk to them directly.”

Peters also says:

Make sure to change passwords on smart devices as well because they hook in to your home network. Be aware that phishing scams can also target you at your work computer with the purpose of trying to infilitrate the network there And once again, use strong passwords and different passwords for accounts

Attorney General Chris Carr advises Georgians to know how to keep their sensitive information safe from cybercriminals.

“This is an ideal time to prepare to defend yourself from hackers and identity thieves that are trying to infiltrate your computer and your wallet,” said Carr.

Here is advice from Carr’s office: