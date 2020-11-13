Oatland Island Wildlife Center mourns passing of cougar ‘Shanti’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Oatland Island Wildlife Center announced Thursday the passing of Shanti the cougar.

The Oatland Island Wildlife Center says a fungal infection Shanti had been battling for three years recently spread to the bones surrounding his sinuses.

The center says it humanely euthanized the 8-year-old Western Cougar after aggressive intervention attempts failed.

“Shanti was known for his easy-going, fun loving nature and was a favorite with visitors and staff alike.” the center announced on it’s Instagram account, “Shanti was a special soul and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.”

The Oatland Island Wildlife Center showcases animals & plants native to the region and is operated by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System.

