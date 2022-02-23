SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Oatland Island Wildlife Center welcomes the addition of two new cougar cubs.

The center says both cougar cubs are now available for public viewing at the Cougar Crossing exhibit.

The Cougar Crossing enclosure had been empty since the passing of beloved Shanti the cougar in November 2020.

Officials say Shanti had to be euthanized after a three year long battle with a fungal infection.

The new cubs were two of four cougar kittens found in a backyard in Washington state. Wildlife officials believe the mother abandoned them.

The new cubs are a boy and a girl.

According to the Wildlife Center, the girl is very confident, independent, inquisitive, and is always chattering and purring to the staff.

The center says the boy is shy and much more reserved. He takes his time in making decisions and is a bit wary of any change or new things, but he loves to play with his sister.

The siblings currently do not have names.

Oatland, in conjunction with Friends of Oatland Island (FOO), will be holding a special fundraiser to help name the kittens. For a donation of $5 at the FOO website, (www.friendsofoatland.org), two names may be submitted for consideration.

The center plans to host a special baby shower event at the Cougar Crossing exhibit all day Sunday.

The exhibit will be decorated, and cake and punch will be served from 11:00a.m. till 1:00p.m.

Symbolic cougar adoptions will also be available.