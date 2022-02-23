CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two new cougar cubs are getting used to their new home at the Oatland Island Wildlife Center. The addition comes one year since the center’s beloved cougar Shanti died.

The cubs were found in a backyard in Washington state. Wildlife officials believe the mother abandoned them.

Photo provided by the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

They were taken to the Memphis Zoo, which reached out to Oatland Island. You can visit the cubs at the cougar crossing exhibit.

The two still haven’t been named yet. Friends of Oatland Island is holding a special fundraiser to help name them.