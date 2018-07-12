Northbound Pooler Parkway near Lowe's will be closed Friday morning for accident reconstruction
According to Pooler Police, northbound Pooler Parkway, in front of Lowe’s, will be closed the morning of Friday, July 13, for several hours for accident reconstruction. Police expect the area to be closed sometime between 8 a.m.-noon.
The traffic unit and the Georgia State Patrol will reconstruct the fatal accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
A detour will be available through the Lowe’s parking lot.
