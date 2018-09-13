SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - After evacuating from North Carolina, one family decided to spend a bit of their time in Savannah giving back.

Kyle Warner and his family were forced to evacuate from New Bern on Tuesday amid concerns of what Hurricane Florence may do to their community.

The Warner family came to Savannah to stay with family members, but by Thursday morning, Warner and his nine-year-old daughter Kaylee decided to do something to help others.

News 3 found the two at the National Hunger Action Day at Second Harvest Food Bank after a friend told them about the event.

Hundreds of volunteers were expected to pack up to 5,000 food boxes. The plan is to have them on hand to serve the local needy. But now that a hurricane is looming, those boxes may be also used to help hurricane victims in the area or even out of state.

"Figured it was a good thing to do while we're here and there are going to be a lot of people who need food so we decided to take some of our time," Warner said.

Kaylee told News 3 she "wants to help others when she grows up."

While they are doing what they can away from home, Warner said he is still concerned about his hometown. Early hurricane models put it directly in the path of the storm.

And although the path of the hurricane has been somewhat modified now, Warner remains concerned about the flooding that might occur and what he'll find when he is finally able to go back home.