North Atlantic right whale calf injured by boat propeller, NOAA says

Photos courtesy of NOAA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Alice Keyes has been trying to keep track of an injured baby, a baby whale that is. The sighting of the newborn North Atlantic Baby Right Whale was documented in a tweet about two weeks ago by NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). It wasn’t long before another tweet indicated the calf was injured, apparently from the propeller of a boat.

“We’re all hoping the baby whale survives,” said Keyes from the group One Hundred Miles. “Because at this stage any death is a significant loss for the potential for the species to recover.”

She says the North Atlantic Right Whale has been endangered for years now. There are only 400 whales left in the world.

“The North Atlantic Right Whale is Georgia’s state marine mammal,” says Keyes. “We are the only place where the species come to give birth and the past couple years have not been all that encouraging.”

She says last year 18 calves died. “The death rate is exceeding the birth rate,” Keyes told us.

On January 16, NOAA says that scientists actually located the injured calf and mother (off the coast of Florida by then) and administered antibiotics to the calf to try to help it heal. Still, NOAA the prognosis remains poor.

Keyes says that ship strikes along with fishing net entanglements are “the biggest threats that we know of right now for the survival of the North Atlantic Right Whale so its important to keep migration paths as clear as possible and be very cognizant of the presence of the animals.”

NOAA is asking mariners to give these animals their space saying mother and calf pairs normally spent their time at or a few feet below the water’s surface.

It’s also encouraging anyone who thinks they may see the mother and calf in the ocean to report the location by calling 1-800 WHALEHELP or 1-877-942-5343.