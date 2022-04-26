RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Team Savannah for Veterans, a nonprofit dedicated to helping local vets, is gearing up for its resource fair on Saturday, May 21.

Organizers say the goal of the Vets United festival is to bring together resources all in one spot, rather than having veterans search around town or online for the assistance they need.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at J.F. Gregory Park. The whole family is welcome.

A whole host of vendors are expected, including Veterans Affairs, veteran-owned businesses, nonprofits, colleges and motorcycle groups.

Vets United also promises fun entertainment for guests and their families, from a dunk tank and inflatables to live music and food trucks.

For those interested in being a part of Vets United, sponsorships and vendor and food truck applications are still available. Visit this link to explore the options.