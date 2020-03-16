Nonprofit says guest hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms after event at Effingham Co. school

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) – Catie’s Gathering Effingham, an event that raises funds for childhood cancer, issued a notice Sunday that a guest at its event held last weekend at an elementary school has since been hospitalized with some symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Catie’s Gathering is said to be the signature event of Catie’s Fund, a named fund of CURE Childhood Cancer.

According to Kristin Connor, CURE Childhood Cancer Executive Director, the guest is now in isolation but has not been tested or received a diagnosis of the new virus.

“We feel it important to let you know this guest is hospitalized with these symptoms, which may or may not be a result of COVID-19,” Connor said.

Principal Leslie Dickerson confirmed online Sunday night that the event was held at Marlow Elementary School (MES).

“We only learned of this today from the event coordinators. We will certainly make everyone aware as we receive more information,” Dickerson said.

At this time, MES plans to be open Monday but the principal said they are closely monitoring the situation.

“Even prior to receiving this information today, our school has gone through a thorough cleaning this week in hopes to prevent any spread of any and all germs as we have been directed by medical professionals,” said Dickerson. “We all are definitely concerned and trying to make good sound decisions, but not in panic.”

She added: “As a parent, you are definitely encouraged to make the best decision for your child.”

MES is a part of the Effingham County School District (ECSD). ECSD has said school officials are closely monitoring the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 but have not announced any closings at this time.