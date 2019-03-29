Non-profit group's proposal could bring walking, bicycling trails to Hostess City

It's an idea that's been tossed around for years.

Now, Savannah leaders are taking a closer look at providing alternative transportation options for the city.

The project is called Tide to Town.

And, it would consist of miles and miles of scenic, paved trails flowing through Savannah...30 miles through every district in the city beginning from downtown all the way to the south side.

The non-profit group of the same name presented their proposal to the council

The new Urban Trail System would be a network of walking and bicycling trails that would connect all of Savannah's neighborhoods.

"The idea behind Tide to town is to utilize our existing ride of ways our canals to create a multi-purpose alternative active transportation system throughout our community," says Denise Grabowski, Board member, Friends of Tide to Town

The trail system has a price tag of around 25 million.

But, some leaders believe the project could be completed in stages.

Leaders could decide to use SPLOST money to help fund the project.