No threat to Bluffton High School following mass shooting Snapchat, police say

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton Police Department investigated a possible threat to Bluffton High School made by a student on social media last week.

Police records show that on Sept. 17, Bluffton High School’s principal was alerted of a Snapchat message that appeared to threaten a possible mass shooting at the school on Oct. 5.

Oct. 5 is the tentative start date for all Beaufort County Schools.

Bluffton police were alerted and traced the message back to a Bluffton High School student. The student was interviewed by detectives and said the message was sent as a joke to friends in a group chat.

Police records state that the student, “did not seem to understand the severity or impact of making a statement of that nature.”

Bluffton police determined that the student did not have an actual plan to threaten or harm students at school. The student’s mother was alerted of the incident, and the student does not face any criminal charges.