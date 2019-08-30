No storm drain spot-checks in Savannah ahead of Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It would not take a direct hit from Hurricane Dorian to cause street flooding in Savannah. While Dorian may be headed for Florida – our region is still in the cone of uncertainty and that could mean significant rain.

Heavy rain is already a problem for the Hostess City, but it’s worse when trash and debris block stormwater drains.

Savannah’s communications director Nick Zoeller says city crews are not spot-checking for clogged drains ahead of the storm.

“Right now, based on the current track, the city’s operating business as usual. But we’re continuing to monitor the storm, having conversations with departments, making sure we’re ready to ramp up if this track changes,” said Zoeller, adding the people living in Savannah can be proactive to help prevent storm drain clogs before they happen.

“If folks see that there’s debris in front of their home, something along those lines, it’s never a bad idea to go ahead and clear that debris,” Zoeller saod. “It’s never a good thing to have debris just lying out in your yard because you never know when a storm is going to come and that could end up causing a clog in a drain.”

He added the city is currently standing at op-con four, the active storm monitoring phase of their emergency response plan. That’s the same emergency management stage Chatham County is following, which means they are not mobilizing to respond to a large-scale emergency for now.