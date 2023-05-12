BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton Town Council unanimously approved the first reading of its proposed consolidated budget for fiscal year 2024 earlier this week.

At $77,814,253, the budget reflects a 6.1% increase from the previous fiscal year ($73,309,650).

The property tax millage remains the same at 38.5.

Officials say the budget will allow the town to focus on projects including parks, enhanced drainage/natural resources protection, historic preservation and affordable housing partnerships.

It’s comprised of six different funds:

General Fund – 37.6%

Capital Improvements Program Fund – 37%

Special Revenue Funds – 11.7%

Debt Service Fund – 9.6%

Stormwater Fund – 4.1%

One highlight of the General Fund is an increase in school resource officers in local schools.

Mayor Lisa Sulka said the budget puts the town in a healthy financial position for the start of the new fiscal year.

“Bluffton’s growth and progress have enabled Town Council to acquire more open spaces, build parks, enhance infrastructure, partner with municipalities and businesses to provide future affordable housing projects and continue to be protectors of the May River and surrounding waterways,” she said in a press release.

The public is encouraged to attend the two workshops on Thursday, May 25, and Tuesday, May 30 — both at 5 p.m. at Town Hall. The meetings will discuss different aspects of the budget.

The budget requires second and final reading, which is set for June 13 during the Town Council meeting.

State law requires the town to adopt a balanced budget ordinance before July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.