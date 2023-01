RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Just before 5 a.m. Friday, a home explosion occurred in Richmond Hill.

No one was injured in the incident on the 100 block of Demeries Lake Lane.

According to Bryan County Battalion Chief and Arson Investigator Tim Stillwell, the garage saw the most damage. There was no vehicle inside at the time of the explosion.

The cause is still under investigation. Stillwell said they have not yet ruled out arson.