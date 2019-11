BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Two Beaufort County school buses were involved in an accident Wednesday, causing no serious injuries.

The Beaufort County School District said that at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, two special needs buses collided while driving in the Lady’s Island Middle School parking lot. One student was on each bus, but neither were injured.

The driver and monitor aboard one bus reported some soreness after the accident.

Substitute buses picked up both students and took them home.