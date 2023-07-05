TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The initiative to reduce waste from cigarette butts on the Tybee beachfront in 2022 is working to protect wildlife and keep the beach clean.

“Cigarettes have always been the number one thing, but since the passage of the no smoking ordinance from June last year it has dropped by 75%,” said Tim Arnold, the executive director and founder of Tybee Clean Beach Volunteers. “Straws are number one now.”

The nonprofit corporation Tybee Clean Beach Volunteers, also known as Fight Dirty Tybee, took to the shores of Tybee Wednesday after July Fourth to clean up any waste from the festivities.

They compared their waste count from their baseline in 2019 and saw a 75% drop in cigarettes and vapes in 2022, and in 2023, that’s increased to an 80% reduction.

The no smoking or vaping ordinance took effect June 1, 2022, and has made waves in limiting plastic and nicotine waste on the island.

In 2022, 182 citations were given out to violators, 164 in 2023 through June 30 and 21 over the Fourth of July weekend, according to Tybee Code Enforcement.

First-time offenders will get a light fine with a warning and are placed on the Island record. If caught a second time, a $300 fine will be applied, and third-time offenders will have to attend mandatory community service.

“We are looking for people who do it habitually and don’t care because a cigarette on the beach is really bad news in so many different ways,” said Arnold.

Tim Arnold’s Butt Bin

According to Truth Initiative, an estimated 766,571 metric tons of cigarette butts make their way into the environment every year. One of the key plastic components in cigarette filters is cellulose acetate which, only in perfect conditions, degrades after nine months. Otherwise, the butts that are tossed onto the beach do not biodegrade.

The toxic chemicals found in cigarette butts can excrete nicotine, pesticide residues and metal into nearby water and disrupt the ecosystem of aquatic life.

“The amount of animals and the sea turtles that are out here, just having a clean up after to make sure there’s no trash, some straws and shrapnel from the fireworks,” said Kailey Garrison, a Thunderbolt resident. “Just make sure that Tybee stays as natural and as beautiful as possible.”

Arnold added his appreciation for the work by the Tybee Public Works and Tybee Code Enforcement who have taken the waste issue seriously and would like the beachgoers to know how to limit their waste this summertime.

“Be careful with your materials. It’s so easy to lose something in the sand. The more you bring the more likely you are going to leave something behind,” said Arnold.

He also suggests that beachgoers assign someone in their party, maybe a child, to go around the area to check and pick up any waste that might have dropped.

“The plastics are the worst, so if you can skip a straw or anything like that and just, you know, try to take a quick look around you before you pack up and leave for the day,” said Jackie Wallace, who traveled from Roswell, Georgia, to volunteer with Tybee Clean Beach Volunteers. “And it would make it easier for everyone.”