No bond for man accused in 2015 Savannah State murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Chatham County judge has denied bond for a man accused of murdering a Savannah State University student in 2015.

Following a mistrial two weeks ago, Justin Stephens requested to be released on bail as he awaits a new trial.

Christopher Starks

On Wednesday, Chatham County Superior Court Judge John Morse denied that request, stating the defendant “poses a significant threat or danger to a person or persons, to the community, or to property in the community.”

Stephens faces multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault, in the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Starks. Authorities say the two were involved in an altercation inside the Savannah State Student Union and Starks was fatally shot.

The case recently went to trial, and on Friday, July 19, the jury found they could not come to an agreement on any of the 10 counts Stephens faces.

He remains in jail in Chatham County. According to the court website, a new trial is set for Sept. 3.