Nine Line now accepting prom dress donations for Savannah students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nine Line apparel is kicking off its third annual Operation Dress Drop to make prom a magical night for students in need.

From now until March 5, Nine Line is collecting new and gently used prom dresses, jewelry and other formal accessories to help underprivileged young women in the Savannah area go to prom. Donations of gift cards to hair and nail salons are also welcome.

Every person who donates will be entered to win a variety of prizes, including a Nine Line bundle worth over $250.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Nine Line Apparel (450 Fort Argyle Road, Savannah)

The Lox Hair Salon (150 Thunderbird Drive Suite 305, Richmond Hill)

September’s Closet (7360 Skidaway Road Suite L1, Savannah)

On March 7, Nine Line will host a dress distribution event, where students can come pick up a dress and accessories. It will be held at Nine Line Apparel (450 Fort Argyle Road) from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The dress cost for students is $25 with a valid student ID and $35 for all others.