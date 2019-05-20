Nine Line hosts annual Run for the Wounded

People from all over the country gathered in Savannah for this year’s Run for the Wounded event. Runners laced up their sneakers at Grayson Stadium on Saturday night for the annual event.

Congressman Buddy Carter presented a flag to Nine Line Foundation’s military veteran recipients.

“Just to be able to participate in it, particularly to honor these veterans by presenting them with a flag that’s been flown over the capitol, that’s very special,” Carter said.

Tyler Merritt, CEO of Nine Line Foundation said, “The idea of trying to bridge that gap between those who serve and those who support us. You get to come out and meet civilians, civil servants and have conversations and support great causes like the Veteran Village.”

Proceeds from previous races benefited wounded veteran recipients of homes built by the Nine Line Foundation.

