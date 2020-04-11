Nine Line Apparel partners with local businesses to make approved masks for healthcare professionals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local businesses in Savannah are partnering to develop a reusable alternative to the n-95 mask.

The idea to create an alternative mask which could be easily produced originally started among dentists across Georgia.

Dr. Ryan Fulchi, the owner of Habersham Dental, says he was being asked by friends who were physicians to provide them with reusable masks after seeing initial designs online.

Once the demand got high enough, he started reaching out to other businesses for help.

“This is a coming together of small businesses for a love for our community and we felt like we were stronger together than trying to do things separately,” said Dr. Fulchi.

For Tyler Merritt, the CEO of Nine Line Apparel, he has a personal connection to the cause.

“My mother’s a nurse,” said Merritt. “She’s on the frontlines in the northeast and she doesn’t have the necessary PPE, protective equipment that she needs.”

The masks, spearheaded by Merritt and others at Nine Line, have been designed by private engineers from local companies like Gulfstream and RCO Engineering.

All of the information about research and development has been put together on a website which they hope to present to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The two hope to begin producing masks next week, but they still face a major hurdle before the masks can be used in hospitals.

“Our filtration system and our mask, when you put them together it’s a Class 2 device,” said Merritt. “We are asking for the federal government to take our independent testing, analyze it and determine if we can get FDA approval.”

Those involved say they hope the masks, which can be produced in the US, offer a safer and more reliable alternative to importing them.

“My hope and prayer in all of this is that we can save at least one life,” said Dr. Fulchi. “If we save one life in all of this, then I feel all the effort and all the money we put in to trying to develop something and make masks was well worth it.”

Learn more about their initiative and how to donate to their research and development costs here.