Nine Line Apparel launches fundraiser for locally stationed, critically wounded Army Ranger

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nine Line Apparel launched a limited time design to support a critically wounded Army Ranger this week.

Last month, SSG Ryan Davis, a locally stationed Army Ranger, was wounded in a grenade attack in Afghanistan. He lost his right arm, right leg, part of his left leg, shattered his pelvis and hip, and suffered multiple internal injuries. SSG Davis was flown to a trauma center in San Antonio, where he underwent multiple surgeries. He has several surgeries ahead of him and will require long term care as he recovers.

To honor SSG Davis and help his family with medical expenses, Nine Line Apparel launched a limited time design of t-shirts. The proceeds will go to the Sua Sponte Foundation, a volunteer nonprofit that is supporting SSG Davis during recovery.

You can order a shirt to support SSG Davis and his family HERE.

The last day to order a shirt is Sept. 30.

