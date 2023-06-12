SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Residents and business owners may notice more activity at the Tomochichi Federal Courthouse this week.

This follows the third-floor collapse back in April. Officials said the support holding up the floor was “insufficient.”

At least four workers were injured during the collapse, though their injuries weren’t critical.

According to the General Services Administration (GSA), the next phase of the recovery process is starting. Several steel beams will be removed, one beam will be added and debris from the floor collapse will be removed.

On Tuesday, June 20, crews are bringing in a crane for the beam work. This will require a one-day road closure:

West York Street, between Whitaker Street and Bull Street, will be closed for crane operation and steel beam work.

The York Street sidewalk will be unaffected, and the parking lot will remain accessible via York Lane.

This phase is expected to take approximately six to seven weeks to complete.

“GSA continues to prioritize the safety of those working on the site as well as nearby businesses and residences,” the administration stated. “We recognize the importance of this historic building to the community and we look forward to sharing more information as the project continues on the path of recovery.”