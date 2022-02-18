New electric CAT bus to debut during St. Patrick’s Day parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) announced they plan to debut one of their new electric buses in the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah.

The transit service says the bus is one of six GILLIG battery-powered buses CAT recently acquired to replace diesel buses that have reached the end of their useful life.

CAT plans to launch the electric buses’ pilot service on Earth Day, April 22.

CAT expects to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, while also reducing lifetime vehicle costs by replacing existing diesel vehicles with the battery electric buses.

Crews recently installed charging stations at CAT’s bus lot on East Gwinnett Street. CAT also acquired a mobile charging station so that the electric buses can be charged in remote locations.

Officials say the mobile charging station will be useful during hurricane evacuations and other emergencies.