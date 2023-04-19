RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — We spoke with Jennifer Hilburn, North Coast Advocate for 100 Miles on the potential project coming to land bordering Abercorn Creek.

With Hyundai plant construction already underway, additional manufacturing is on its way, and people are moving into the region, a major water source that supplies several counties could be impacted in the long run.

The Effingham County Planning and zoning commission met Wednesday to discuss the proposed warehouse site plan on Old Augusta Road in Rincon.

The site would sit along Abercorn Creek–which is a major water supply to 400,000 residents in Chatham and Effingham counties.

A unanimous vote from the Effingham planning and zoning committee moves the plan forward.

Now it will be up to the Effingham County Commission to determine its fate but some residents we talked to don’t think it’s a good idea.

Joe Hinely said, “Our water does not get cheaper and a lot of that expense is the price of cleaning it up. So, the dirtier it gets, the more we’re gonna pay to clean it. And, I think that’s a major concern for everyone along with just the safety of what contaminants could be in there in the future.”

Jennifer Hilburn, a North Coast Advocate of 100 miles, which is a non-profit working to protect the environment in Chatham and Effingham counties says the solutions to protect the water supply offered by developers is only a short-term answer to a potentially massive problem.

”The developers stood up and spoke about 1950s solutions, larger berms, bigger stormwater ponds and how that would protect the water intake. One of the things that were recommended is a five-foot berm. That is about as tall as I am. All it takes is one storm to knock the berm down,” Hilburn said.

Hilburn says if people don’t step in to stop the plan, current and future residents could be in serious trouble.

“These areas are not just what you see in the river,” she said. “Surrounding these areas are wetlands and they are kidneys of our water system. So, with development which is coming further out, it will need to drain through our wetlands to purify itself before it enters Abercorn Creek and into the water intake.”

The next meeting is scheduled for May 2 at 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.