New Walthourville police chief sworn in Monday

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A new police chief was sworn in Monday in Walthourville.

Jerry Blash was sworn in at the Liberty College and Career Academy. There were five candidates, but the city said it chose Blash because of his focus on community policing. He said his first priority is filling the ten open positions in the department.

“We need to have all positions filled,” Chief Blash said. “We need to have all in house investigators, in house supervisors, even up to another executive position which is chief of police.”

Chief Blash replaced Chief Bernie Quarterman after he was fired last year.