New visitor policy at East Georgia Regional Medical Center

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – East Georgia Regional Medical Center’s new visitation policy is now in place, allowing one screened visitor per patient.

Visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering and will not be allowed to remain in the hospital without one.

According to the hospital, still, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 or who are under investigation may not have visitors.

No one should visit a patient if they have come into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks.

The hospital entrances are still limited.

The new policy, as of Friday, Aug. 21, is as follows:

Only well, essential visitors allowed (immediate family, partner, significant other)

Visitors must be age 18 or older

Limit of one visitor at a time

Visitors must pass a health screening upon entry

Visitors enter through Outpatient Entrance

But visitors in Women’s Pavilion may enter at that entrance

Hours: Monday – Friday between 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



After hours, all visitors should enter through the Emergency Department entrance.

According to the hospital, visitors must also practice proper infection prevention, including washing or sanitizing hands and social distancing.

For COVID-19 patients or patients under investigation, officials encourage the use of electronic communication for virtual visits, such as FaceTime or skype.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center officials say these precautions are being taken to mitigate risks for visitors, patients and staff members alike.