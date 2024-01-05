TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island’s newly-elected mayor and council are officially on the job.

There were very few seats left at Tybee Post Theatre as Brian West was named the city’s mayor on Thursday night. West previously served as a councilman for one year before running for mayor. He won with 952 of the almost 1,500 votes.

Tony Ploughe, Bill Garbett, Nick Sears, and Kathryn Williams also took their oath as council members.

West says he and some of the council members have already discussed infrastructure, biker and pedestrian friendly projects, water system improvements, road access during emergencies, short term rentals and more. According to him, the council will be careful with what they approve.

“Our agenda is packed with plans for our future and plans to make Tybee a great place to live,” West said. “Tybee is full. There is no more room for development on Tybee. If you want to develop, we are going to have to tear down something old to put up something new. That is a tough place to be in, in a very quickly growing economy in Southeast Georgia… so we are going to have to be very careful to watch what we allow to occur as far as increasing more and more building on our island. We need more green space, and we need more recreational spaces.”

West says he will use the most recent former mayor, Shirley Sessions, also the first female mayor of Tybee, as a resource.

She was in the crowd at the inauguration, as well as U.S. Congressman Buddy Carter. He spoke at the ceremony, congratulating the members of council and encouraging them to work together.