TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island appointed a new police chief who will take office on Jan. 1.

The City of Tybee Island said it’s promoting Tybee Island-native Assistant Police Chief Tiffany Wall Hayes to take the helm.

Hayes has worked for the police department for 26 years and began her career as a dispatcher 18 years ago, the city said. She then became the island’s first-ever assistant police chief.

Hayes graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in December 2021.

Current Police Chief Bob Bryson is retiring after 23 years of service.