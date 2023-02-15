POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – A new traffic light is coming to Quacco road and people living in and around the many subdivisions in Savannah Quarters have some mixed feelings about it.

Some feel it won’t help ease congestion.

Alex Kyriacos says traffic is hectic in the morning.

“I leave pretty early in the morning, so I catch all that traffic going down Quacco. I just try to find, I mean they, that little area over there with the old, retirement homes, I use that to cut through sometimes, but i’ll wait 10-15 minutes just sitting to get out of the neighborhood. They got the light coming in which is in my opinion gonna make things worse for the neighborhood.”

Kyriacos is a resident of the East Haven community and says the way the road is structured is one of the many issues that impact travel.

“I mean there’s one way in and out of the neighborhood, it’s right up there up front. There’s no lanes, it’s just one straight road you know. I mean most people turn right, but you’re gonna have that one or few people that turn left which is basically gonna stop everybody and it’s gonna, it’s already without the light it backs up all up to our entrance from the main road, so it gets pretty bad,” Kyriacos said.

But, many people who live in subdivisions along Quacco road consider the light a necessary addition saying they fear for their safety when leaving their neighborhoods.

As Pooler continues to grow, one resident says if more isn’t done, the traffic problem could drive away prospective home buyers.

“I mean I know in bigger cities, Atlanta traffic is a deterrent for sure, and I don’t think people think or realize that about Savannah or Pooler, that traffic is as bad as it is for being considerably smaller, but I think eventually it will be problem and people may stop moving here because of the roads, so it depends how quickly they can get on it and rectify it.”

We reached out to Pooler officials to learn more about the project and when it will be finished, but we are still waiting to hear back.