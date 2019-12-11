New temporary Open Container Zone coming to Victorian District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new open container zone is expanding to an area south of Forsyth Park, but only for a limited time.

Savannah City Council unanimously approved a resolution requesting a 90-day trial period for a new zone, which will be called the Forsyth Park Open Container Zone.

The area encompasses Forsyth Park, Bull Street between Park Avenue and Anderson Street, as well as Park Avenue between Whitaker and Drayton Streets.

The resolution was introduced by the Victorian Neighborhood Association and garnered roughly 84% of support from surveyed residents in the area.

The new zone was introduced with local businesses in mind.

Kristin Russell owns the Sentient Bean on Park Avenue across from Forsyth. Although most of her sales are not for alcoholic beverages, she still is happy to know the new zone will help her neighbors.

“Really it was just kind of a consensus amongst the businesses right here that we are a very high density, walkable, tiny little entertainment zone within our neighborhood,” said Russell. “So it just made sense.”

Essentially, the new zone would allow businesses to hand out to-go cups to patrons, as well as let them to drink alcohol outside of restaurants.

The trial period for the zone will begin in January 2020.

A full map of the area can be found here.