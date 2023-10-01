SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A legendary former Beach High School basketball coach received an honor afforded to very few.

Coach Ronald Booker now has a street named in his honor.

A crowd of former students, officials and family members gathered Saturday at the corner of West Victory Drive and Hopkins Street as a sign bearing Booker’s name was unveiled.

The honorary sign reads “Coach Ronald Booker Way.”

Booker says he’s thankful the hard work he’s poured into his athletes has been recognized by the community in this way.

“It means that some of the people that I’ve worked with care,” he said. “It also means the work that I tried to do did not go in vain. It’s a great thing when people recognize what you’re trying to do, the goals you’re trying to achieve.”

Booker was the head basketball coach for the Beach High School women’s basketball team for 34 years. He also served as an assistant coach for the boy’s team and as the athletic director.