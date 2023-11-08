BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Heads up, Beaufort drivers.

New 25 mph signs are being posted throughout downtown neighborhoods, replacing speed limits that had been higher on certain roads.

After a speed study test of the roads earlier this year, the South Carolina Department of Transportation agreed that a lower speed, requested by many residents, was justified.

image provided

The new speed limit will be enforced within a perimeter bounded by Ribaut Road to the west, US 21/Boundary Street to the north, Carteret Street to the east and Bay Street/North Street to the south.

This applies to all residential streets within the area.