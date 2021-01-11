New site opens at Savannah Tech to assist veterans with disability claims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Technical College is now among the five sites in Chatham County offering help to wounded warriors with disability claims.

The volunteers, or veteran service officers (VSO), staffed at the new site are specially trained to provide assistance through the claims process for veterans in all service branches.

Frank Mullis, a Vietnam wounded warrior who has been assisting veterans for nearly 15 years, is one of the volunteers.

“Wounded warriors need and deserve to speed up their receipt of necessary physical rehabilitation and occupational re-training to regain their ability to support their families and regain their dignity,” said Mullis, the 2014 Chatham County Veteran of the Year.

The new site is located in the Veterans Service Center at the Savannah Campus on 5717 White Bluff Rd. VSOs will be available for both in-person and virtual sessions. Email VAclaims@savannahtech.edu to schedule an appointment.

Additional information on Savannah Tech’s Military Outreach Office is available online here.

The county’s other four VSO sites are located at the Savannah Veterans Administration clinic, Savannah Vet Center, the Elk’s Lodge and Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus.