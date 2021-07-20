New Savannah venue named Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The new Savannah venue now has a name after a chain of local convenience stores: Enmarket Arena.

Mayor Van Johnson and officials from Oak View Group, contracted to manage the 9,500 seat arena, unveiled the name Tuesday as part of a multi-year naming rights partnership with Enmarket.

“For us, it is about tourism and hospitality, but it’s also about community,” Johnson said of the venue. “When you see this, you also see a community being transformed.”

At his press conference, held earlier Tuesday, the mayor said the name of the new arena was up to the private company, not members of city staff or council.

On Monday, Oak View Group also announced a partnership with Ticketmaster to support concerts and sporting events in the Hostess City.

Enmarket Arena is slated to open in 2022 and will be home to a minor league hockey team and host entertainers and more.