RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Jonathan Murrell is officially the new Chief of Police in Rincon.

He was sworn in at Monday night’s city council meeting. The Beaufort, South Carolina native has been with the Rincon Police Department for 10 years.

Murrell says under his guidance, his department will be approachable. He says he looks forward to working with the Rincon community.

Murrell replaces Mark Gerbino, who resigned in September for personal reasons.