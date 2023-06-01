RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The new Richmond Hill High School is slated to open in 2025, according to a release from Bryan County Schools sent to parents on Wednesday.

The district sent new promotional images and videos of the school which show state-of-the-art classrooms, lecture halls, common learning areas, athletic facilities, auditoriums and CTAE rooms including a new culinary arts kitchen, film studio, and health labs.

For more information on the new school, click here. Check out photos of the school below.