New report from oil industry claims big benefits from offshore drilling in Georgia Video

Drilling of oil and natural gas off Georgia's coastline remains a controversial topic. This week, the American Petroleum Institute released a report saying what critics might have predicted, i.e. that offshore leases might be lucrative for communities up and down the Eastern Seaboard.

The report said Georgia, with just 100 miles of coastline, might make up to $200 million over 20 years in terms of increases taxes. It also said new jobs would be created.

Environmental groups, which last year were joined by cities up and down the coast, have denounced drilling, saying that tens of thousands of jobs connected to fishing and tourism currently rely on a clean ocean environment. They say there are more of those "clean jobs" than would be created by offshore drilling.

Hunter Hopkins from the Georgia Petroleum Council says what they're trying to do is "take a look" to see what kind of reserves may be off the Outer Shelf.

In 2017, President Donal Trump reversed a decision from the Obama Administration that had removed states from Virginia all the way down the East Coast to Florida from a potential list for lease sales. With that reversal came more study and now Hopkins says the Administration is due to provide its new list of states where lease sales will be allowed. It seems the timing of the new report may not hurt in that effort. ,

"This is to try to show President Trump and his Administration as well as the general public that there is a benefit to maybe keeping the Atlantic on the table," said Hopkins. "We're waiting around to see but at the same time we're trying to be proactive and you know build up as much support for it as we can."

Hopkins says without being able to explore coastlines for potential reserves, it is hard to pinpoint what may happen next. He says the industry would use seismic testing for much of that exploration but that new technology has made that testing more precise and safe.

A number of cities, including Tybee, passed resolutions several years ago against the use of seismic testing off their shores because of the potential damage to marine life.

