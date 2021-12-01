New poll names Savannah business among best event planners in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Business Journal (GBJ) named Savannah business Cocktail Hour “The Experience” one of the top event planners in GBJ’s Best of Georgia annual readers’ poll.

The full service event design and catering company was one of nine event planners named best in the peach state.

According to GBJ, they receive tens of thousands of votes from readers throughout the year.

The winning businesses are chosen by a combination of readers’ votes and editors’ input, and are vetted through several ranking sites, Better Business Bureau complaint reports, and voting pattern analysis reports.

Cocktail Hour “The Experience” specializes in weddings, birthday celebrations, baby showers and all of life’s special moments.

“To win Best of Georgia is such an honor and after working so hard to achieve my goals; to have it recognized is humbling,” said Jelon Smart, owner of Cocktail Hour “The Experience.”

“The Savannah community stepped up in a major way to support and there is no doubt that I could not have done it without this great community that I am privileged to call my home.”

Learn more about other 2021 winners and GBJ’s Best of Georgia readers poll HERE.