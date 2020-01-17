New online option for submitting traffic concerns to SPD

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced an new online option for submitting traffic concerns.

According to the police department, citizens who would like to submit a traffic concern can visit savannahpd.org.

A “Traffic Concern Report” link can be found under the “Reports” section on the main page of the website.

People who want to report a concern will be instructed to leave their name, email address, type of concern and a message detailing the issue.

Reports will be reviewed by members of the Traffic Unit.

Email addresses must be provided so that officers will be able to reach the citizen for any follow-up questions.

Concerns such as speeding through particular areas, right of way concerns, aggressive driving or any other traffic-related violation can be reported at the website.

Police advise the online form should not be a substitute for reporting unsafe driving or drivers who may be operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Anyone who witnesses a driver who is actively endangering the public should immediately call 911 and report the vehicle description, tag number and location so that officers can be dispatched to the area to locate the driver and possibly prevent a crash.

Concerns can also still be submitted by calling the SPD Traffic Unit at (912) 525-2421.

