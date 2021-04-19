Local numbers show young adults hesitant to get vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the Savannah area approaches one month since the addition of max vaccination sites, many have seen a significant drop-off in patients, especially for those in the 20-35 age range.

“Even taking Johnson & Johnson out of the equation, we have plenty of vaccines in this area. We just need people who are willing to take it,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District.

However, the number of young adults who have been vaccinated has remains relatively low.

“Unfortunately, less than 8% of those age 20-24 have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and only 11-12% of those age 25-35. These are the age ranges where the most cases occur,” Davis added.

These numbers are especially important, considering that young adults are more likely to spread the disease, even if they may be less at risk of seriously contracting COVID-19.

Medical Director of Health and Services at Georgia Southern University Dr. Brian Deloach says he’s pleased with the response he’s seen thus far from students.

“One of the things we’ve tried on our campus is directed marketing to our students, to try to understand the importance of getting vaccinated. Additionally, a lot of our students have been involved in the vaccination efforts as well,” Deloach said.

Deloach added, “We’re encouraging people to understand that the larger amount of people who get vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to a sense of normalcy.”

If you live in Chatham County and would like more information on the vaccine, or where your nearest vaccination site is located, you can dial 311 to receive free assistance.