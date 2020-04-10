New nonprofit SLAY supports Lowcountry artists during COVID-19 shutdowns

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Lowcountry artists are banding together to support their community through financial hardships due to coronavirus-related shutdowns.

Lowcountry artist Amiri Farris and Executive Director Heather Bruemmer say they created the nonprofit called SLAY, or Support Lowcountry Artists, Y’all, in response to the COVID-19 crisis because they knew many artists would be struggling to make ends meet during this time.

“Pretty much a year’s worth of festivals have been canceled because people can’t meet to organize them,” Bruemmer said. “So, for some people who spent the winter creating inventory, folk art or crafts, or whatever it is that they do, they’re looking at a year’s worth of income gone, not just a few months of shutdown.”

Bruemmer says festival and gallery show cancellations in March affected artists’ incomes dramatically.

“So, even if aid from the government was coming, it wasn’t clear how quickly it would arrive to meet some of these immediate needs,” Bruemmer said.

The executive director says the group currently consists of 12 Lowcountry artists, but they hope to continue expanding to meet the needs of more local artists.

Amiri Farris

Calvin Woodum

Michael Dantzler

Natalie Daise

Sancho Smalls

Sophie Docalavich

Thaddeus Jones

So far they’ve been able to offer financial relief to four artists in the seven days they’ve been in operation.

“We have been offering up to $500 in immediate cash relief for living expenses,” Bruemmer said.

“You know, people who need gas to get back and forth to the doctor. People who need medicine, people who need food,” she continued, “Those are the kinds of needs that we’re meeting.”

They also have a digital gallery on the SLAY website to showcase the artist’s work online so people can still view and purchase their work.

“You can download some original content like coloring pages and things like that that our artists created,” Farris said. “You can come onto our site and find unique content that they won’t be able to find somewhere else.”

“We’ll have original videos, original artwork, original programming,” she added. “So we’re hoping that people will be engaged on our website with the different elements and things that we have.”

Farris says supporting local artists during this time is crucial, since they may fall to the wayside as the crisis continues.

“It’s very important to support artists,” Farris said. “My motto is art is everything. Everything that you do, the fashion that you wear, the tv-shows that you watch, the nature that surrounds you, that all involves art.

“Usually, artists are the last people to receive funding or receive recognition for the work that they do. So, SLAY is an organization where we want those artists to come to the forefront.”