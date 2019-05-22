Not all sold on new medical facility planned in Hudson Hill community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A new state of the art medical center is coming to the Hudson Hill community, but some residents are not in favor of the project.

Savannah City Council gave the green light to rezoning allowing the facility to be built closer to seniors in need.

But some neighbors told council they want a portion of that land for residents only.

"We're not necessarily opposed to building low income or affordable housing on that site because that's what we want, that's what we've been fighting for for years to have that developed for residential, not industrial or anything else that you might want to put," explained Lucille Jackson, Hudson Hill resident.

But, some city leaders say the need for additional medical care in Hudson Hill is crucial.

"In terms of areas where you have people who are economically disadvantaged, who have transportation issues who have health care disparities I don't think you could have too much health care," said Alderman Van Johnson, District 1.

The rezoning request was passed unanimously by city council.

Leaders hope the new medical center will be open after hours and also on weekends. No word yet when construction on the project will begin.