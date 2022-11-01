SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — New research shows that 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. experience mental illness each year. To combat that, a free mental health resource in the Lowcountry wants to assist people in taking the next steps to seek help.

The National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI) Lowcountry is a free volunteer-based initiative that caters to individuals, families, and caregivers affected by mental health conditions.

They offer a variety of programs including support groups as well as educational resources.

Executive Director, Michelle Casey said people need to know that help is out there for them.

“And many times when people are suffering they may not be at a crisis point, but pre-crisis,” Casey. “They might be managing with alcohol, an addiction, or behaviors that are that just not healthy for them. So, if people can learn what we offer and know that we exist they can often advert a crisis.”

You can learn more about what NAMI has to offer on its website.