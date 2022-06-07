SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department just announced its participation in the ‘Lights On!’ program. It’s designed to help drivers get repairs instead of tickets for minor car troubles.

Lights On! is a national program that partners with police departments to provide vouchers for minor car repairs instead of tickets. CCPD is the first law enforcement agency in Georgia to take part in this initiative.

Lights On! is a community funded program. Once it begins, when an officer stops a driver for a car problem such as a broken tail light or turn signal, instead of issuing a violation they will provide a voucher with a $250 limit to take to a local repair shop.

According to the organization, Lights On! operates on microgrants and is meant to benefit low income drivers, improve police and community relations, better prioritize community resources, keep the roads safer and offer a new approach to common issues like broken bulbs in cars.

The participating auto repair shops in Chatham County include:

AAMCO Transmission and Total Car Care

Auto Intensive Care

Automotive Service of Savannah

Mitchells Auto Shop

Scorpion Motor Shop

According to records, last year Chatham County Police wrote about 400 citations for mechanical related issues and now officers say they hope to replace those violations with solutions and support.